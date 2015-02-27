Cavit
Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Distinctive, soft, and alluring. This wine is delicious and balanced with bright cherry notes, hints of red berries and a soft character. 12.1% ABV
SkuRW-CAVIT-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

