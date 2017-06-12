Cavit
Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $15.6
The Cavit Pinot Noir is light and friendly on the palate; has pleasant red fruit flavors; easy aftertaste.
Brand/companycavit
Regiondelle venezie igt
SkuRW-C49474-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother italian
Type/varietalRed Wine

