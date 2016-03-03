Catalpa
Catalpa

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
Argentina. Aromas of blackberries, violets, and raisins with hints of coffee and tobacco. 14.5% ABV
SkuRW-CATAL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

