Casa Campo
Home/Red Wine/Casa Campo

Casa Campo

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
An Argentinian Malbec, with juicy dark fruit aromas and an oaky dry palate. Medium-bodied with mellow tannins. ABV 13%
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CASCMP-MLBC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like