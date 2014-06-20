Carnivor
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $15.29
California. Notes of espresso and chocolate with a velvet smooth finish. 13.9% ABV
Brand/companycarnivor wines
Regioncalifornia
Rating90
SkuRW-CARNV-CBSV
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

