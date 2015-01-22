Callia
Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Fresh, juicy, fruity, quite simple but clean and balanced, with a slightly sweet finish. 13.1% ABV
Brand/companycallia
Regionsan juan
Rating91
SkuRW-CALLIA-MLBC
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

