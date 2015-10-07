Brady
Home/Red Wine/Brady

Brady

Petit Sirah | 750 ml | Starts at $30.69
Paso Robles. Blackberry, freshly ground pepper and vanilla aromas. Savory berry flavors that echo the complex aroma. 15% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-BRADY-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like