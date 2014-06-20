Boom Boom
Home/Red Wine/Boom Boom

Boom Boom

Syrah | 750 ml | Starts at $19.29
Washington. Scents of mocha and lavender open up to flavors of chocolate covered cherries. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companycharles smith wines
Regionwashington
SkuRW-BOOMB-SYR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like