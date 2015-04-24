Bogle
Bogle

Phantom Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $18.62
A blend of Sirah, Zinfandel, Cab, and Mourvedre grape varieties. Berry and spice notes. ABV 14.9%
Brand/companybogle vineyards
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-BGPHNT-RB
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

