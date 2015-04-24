Beer
Bogle
Bogle
Phantom Red Blend
|
750 ml
|
Starts at
$18.62
A blend of Sirah, Zinfandel, Cab, and Mourvedre grape varieties. Berry and spice notes. ABV 14.9%
Brand/company
bogle vineyards
Region
california
Sku
RW-BGPHNT-RB
Size
750 ml
Style
other
Type/varietal
Red Wine
