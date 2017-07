Blandy's Madeira Malmsey 10 Year

Sherry Fortified/Dessert | 750 ml | Starts at $ 30.83

91 PTS ANTHONY DIAS BLUE. Dark amber color. Silky & elegant with sweetness & lovely intensity. The Blandy's Malmsey 10 year old is long, lush, and charming.

