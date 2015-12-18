Black Ink
Home/Red Wine/Black Ink

Black Ink

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
California. Juicy blackberry cobbler meets smoky licorice with a hint of spice. A celebration of decadence. 13.5% APV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-BLAINK-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like