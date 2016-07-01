Black Box
Home/Red Wine/Black Box

Black Box

Cabernet Sauvignon | 3 l | Starts at $24.99
Lovely aromas of black currants, mocha, and toasy oak. Flavors of black cherry and chocolate with a lingering finish. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-BLABX-3L
Size3 l
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like