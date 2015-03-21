Bitch
Bitch

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $16.89
Medium bodied, with dark cherry and raspberry aromas that carry thru to the sweet-fruited palate. Perfectly balanced in acidity. ABV 15.5%
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

