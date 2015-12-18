Big Smooth
Home/Red Wine/Big Smooth

Big Smooth

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $19.89
Lodi. Aromas of luscious berries with toasted coconut and vanilla. Flavors of boysenberry and pomegranate reduction. 15.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-BIGSM-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like