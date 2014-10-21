Belle Glos
Home/Red Wine/Belle Glos

Belle Glos

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $27.99
California. Blackberry on the nose with flavors of spices, dark fruit and deliciously smooth tannins. 14.8% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-BELGLOS-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like