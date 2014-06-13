Barefoot
Home/Red Wine/Barefoot

Barefoot

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $11.49
California. Rich and full-bodied flavor of ripe berry and currant. 13.0% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companybarefoot cellars
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-BARE-CBSV
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like