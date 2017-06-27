Barefoot
Moscato | 1.5 l | Starts at $11.49
Deliciously sweet and refreshing, notes of peach, apricot, and crisp pears; medium to light bodied.
Brand/companybarefoot cellars
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-B88029-15L
Size1.5 l
Styledessert wine
Type/varietalRed Wine

