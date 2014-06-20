Apothic
Home/Red Wine/Apothic

Apothic

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
California. A sweet blend of ripe rhubarb, cola and plush black cherry flavor with a satisfying vanilla finish. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyapothic
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-APOTH-RB
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like