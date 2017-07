Antinori

Badia Passignano Chianti | 750 ml | Starts at $ 61.34

91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Antinori Badia a Passignano shows lots of ripe berry, earth and light cream character; full-bodied, with chewy tannins and a long finish; precise and impressive.

