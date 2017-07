Allegrini

Amarone Classico '07 | 750 ml | Starts at $ 81.55

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Allegrini Amarone Classico is ripe and raisiny on the nose, with floral and mineral notes; thick, raisiny fruit, fine fruit-coated tannins and a long mineral finish.

