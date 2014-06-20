Alamos
Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $13.89
Argentina. A fruity and aromatic nose followed by bright raspberry and cedar flavors. 13.6% ABV
Brand/companyalamos winery
Regionmendoza
SkuRW-ALMOS-MLBC
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

