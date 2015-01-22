Acacia
Carneros Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Elegant flavors of cherry and black raspberry giving thrilling acidity of intricate spice and minerals.
Brand/companyacacia winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-ACACARN-PTNR
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

