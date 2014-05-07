Abstract
Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $35.99
California. Medium-bodied blend of Grenache, Petite Sirah and Syrah. 15.2% ABV
Brand/companyorin swift cellars
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-ABST-BLND
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

