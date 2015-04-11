6 Degrees
Home/Red Wine/6 Degrees

6 Degrees

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Complex blend of flavors inundates the senses. Raspberry and strawberry fruit combine with nuances of vanilla, toffee, and cedar. 13.4% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-6DGR-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like