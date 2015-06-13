14 Hands
14 Hands

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Washington. Aromas of cherry, red currant, and tea. Flavors of berries, plum, and refined tannins. 13% ABV
SkuRW-14HNDS-RB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

