Partagas Puritos
Home/Tobacco/Partagas Puritos

Partagas Puritos

Cigars | 4.1875 x 32
The small Panatella is a great afternoon relaxer. High-quality Partagas packed to go!
Get this delivered
Brand/companypartagas
SkuTB-P44491-41875X32
Size4.1875 x 32
Stylecigars
Type/varietalTobacco

You May Also Like