Macanudo Hampton Court – Cigars

5.50 x 42 From $ 10.95

88 POINTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A solid core of nut and wood flavors dominate this cigar. It is mild to medium bodied with a hint of coffee bean on the finish. Pair with Famous Grouse 18 yr Old Malt.