Romeo Y Julieta – Bully 1875

5.00 x 50 From $ 11.99

90 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. An oily cigar with a good draw. it has chewy, heavy flavors of dark spices, with notes of pepper and taost. The finish is soft; medium to full bodied. Pair with Single Malts