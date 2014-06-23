Macanudo Ascot
Macanudo Ascot

Cigar | single | Starts at $41.99
Mellow and blended with the best double-fermented, Dominican Cuban tobacco surrounded by Connecticut broadleaf.
SkuTB-MACAS-SIN
Sizesingle
Type/varietalTobacco

