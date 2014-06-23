Nat Sherman
Home/Other/Tobacco/Cigarettes/Nat Sherman

Nat Sherman

Naturals Yellow | pack | Starts at $10.29
100% Natural Tobacco Cigarettes. Similar to blue, but with a brown maduro paper and filter tip.
Get this delivered
SkuTB-NATSHER-NAYEL
Sizepack
Type/varietalTobacco

You May Also Like