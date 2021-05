Rocky Patel – 1992 Robusto

Single From $ 7.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

88 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. Dark, veiny and course, this rectangular cigar has notes of nutmeg and spices, with almond on the finish. Pair with Glenrothes 1998 Single Malt or Petite Syrah wine.