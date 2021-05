Macanudo – Crystal Tube Café

5.50 x 50 From $ 11.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This cigar burns and draws well, with a malty aroma. It has notes of almonds and cedar with a light spiciness. Pair with Remy Martin 1738 Royale Cognac or Pinot Noir wine.