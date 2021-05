Cohiba Robusto – Cigars

5.00 x 49 From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

88 POINTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. The draw on this cigar is superb. It's sweet and nutty, with a pleasant medium bodied character. The finish is creamy. Pairs well with Jim Beam Blk 8 yr old Bourbon, Merlot