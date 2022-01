Romeo Y Julieta – 7 x 50 Churchill 1875

87 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This cigar has a good draw, and a fine burn. The smoke is earthy, with notes of coffee beans, leather and copper. Pair with Arran 10 yr Malt Scotch or Syrah wine.