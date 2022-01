Padron 2000 Maduro – 5 x 50 Cigars

89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. First puffs are strong and earthy with a heavy mineral content that settles down to warm wood. Pair with Stronachie 12 yr Single Malt Highland or a nice Syrah wine.