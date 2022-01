Olivia Serie V Belicoso – 5 x 54 Cigars

90 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This Belicoso is perfectly rolled with an oily wrapper and a very pointy tip. The draw is firm but the burn is even. It has some nutty flavors with a floral finish.