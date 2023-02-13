Deliver ASAP to
Djarum

Cigars

Djarum – Special

Fitted with a filter that suits the clove tone perfectly, these Cigars are the closest you'll get to smoking a cigarette but with the taste of clove. Rendering a smooth smoke, these Cigars are veneered with a dark brown rolling paper and filter- a perfect match in contrast.

Ratings & Reviews

  • 6 months ago
    Antonio M. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago
    Kelli R. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago
    Grace H. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago
    Grace H. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Prefer the clove cigarettes

    The clove cigarettes are smother and semi-sweet.
    Kelli R. - Verified buyer
