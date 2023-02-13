Djarum – Special
Fitted with a filter that suits the clove tone perfectly, these Cigars are the closest you'll get to smoking a cigarette but with the taste of clove. Rendering a smooth smoke, these Cigars are veneered with a dark brown rolling paper and filter- a perfect match in contrast.
- 6 months agoAntonio M. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoKelli R. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoGrace H. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoGrace H. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months ago
Prefer the clove cigarettesThe clove cigarettes are smother and semi-sweet.Kelli R. - Verified buyer""