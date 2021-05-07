Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Marlboro

More By Marlboro

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Cigarettes

Marlboro – Red

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

A classic blend of strong, oak-charred flavored tobacco.

More By Marlboro

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.86

14 Reviews
  • 5 days ago

    Great classic cigarettes for when you want to enjoy the rich flavor of a cigarette after a long day

    Great classic cigarettes for when you want to enjoy the rich flavor of a cigarette after a long day
    Rayshawna G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago

    Its cigarrettes. Its illegal to market them in any way

    cigarrettes. Its illegal to market them in any way
    Alejandro P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    Yes

    Yeah
    Josh H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    My favorite every time

    Super smooth and and good taste
    McKenna S. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    Easy delivery

    Worth it!
    Mary L. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    They need to be hundreds

    They don’t last long enough
    Shahriyar A. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Quick delivery

    Fast
    Carey G. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Good

    Good cigs
    JayJay S. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Frank was great.

    Frank was quick and very nice.
    Suzanne . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    H

    U
    Michael H. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Very good

    Very good
    Armando M. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great

    Great
    Mimi G. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great

    Good service and great delivery time
    Kelly L.
  • 1 year ago

    H

    G
    Michael H. - Verified buyer