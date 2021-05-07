Marlboro – Red
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A classic blend of strong, oak-charred flavored tobacco.
More By Marlboro
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.86
14 Reviews
- 5 days ago
Great classic cigarettes for when you want to enjoy the rich flavor of a cigarette after a long dayGreat classic cigarettes for when you want to enjoy the rich flavor of a cigarette after a long dayRayshawna G. - Verified buyer
- 1 month ago
Its cigarrettes. Its illegal to market them in any waycigarrettes. Its illegal to market them in any wayAlejandro P. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
YesYeahJosh H. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
My favorite every timeSuper smooth and and good tasteMcKenna S. - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
Easy deliveryWorth it!Mary L. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
They need to be hundredsThey don’t last long enoughShahriyar A. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Quick deliveryFastCarey G. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
GoodGood cigsJayJay S. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Frank was great.Frank was quick and very nice.Suzanne . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
HUMichael H. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Very goodVery goodArmando M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GreatGreatMimi G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GreatGood service and great delivery timeKelly L.
- 1 year ago
HGMichael H. - Verified buyer