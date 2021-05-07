Marlboro – Red

Ratings overview

5 days ago Great classic cigarettes for when you want to enjoy the rich flavor of a cigarette after a long day Great classic cigarettes for when you want to enjoy the rich flavor of a cigarette after a long day Rayshawna G. - Verified buyer

1 month ago Its cigarrettes. Its illegal to market them in any way cigarrettes. Its illegal to market them in any way Alejandro P. - Verified buyer

2 months ago Yes Yeah Josh H. - Verified buyer

3 months ago My favorite every time Super smooth and and good taste McKenna S. - Verified buyer

4 months ago Easy delivery Worth it! Mary L. - Verified buyer

5 months ago They need to be hundreds They don’t last long enough Shahriyar A. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Quick delivery Fast Carey G. - Verified buyer

8 months ago Good Good cigs JayJay S. - Verified buyer

10 months ago Frank was great. Frank was quick and very nice. Suzanne . - Verified buyer

11 months ago H U Michael H. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Very good Very good Armando M. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Great Great Mimi G. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Great Good service and great delivery time Kelly L.