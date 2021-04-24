Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Marlboro

More By Marlboro

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Cigarettes

Marlboro – Gold

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

A light, mellow and airy blend of choice tobacco.

More By Marlboro

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.97

31 Reviews
  • 2 weeks ago

    Cool

    I want them
    Sean M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 weeks ago

    Living your best rager thanks to Saucy

    Brennan Testa is back
    Nico K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago

    Yes

    Yes
    Andreina S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    Easy to use

    Easy to use and fast deliveries
    Tanya M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    Why is the cost $3 higher than the MRP

    I understand you need to make profit but this is absurd and totally robbing users
    farhan K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    the price is too high

    price is too high
    Dustin D. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    price is too high

    expensive
    Dustin D. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    .

    .
    Roxanne H. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Fantastic

    Fantastic
    Angie D. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Dope App

    Dope App
    Alex G. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Mmmm

    Yesss
    Kristy B. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Great service

    Fast and good service
    Courtney S. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    It’s cigarettes

    Marb golds. What is there to say. I feel like a cowboy?
    Aria W. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    I think every pack is pretty much the same. Lol

    They are all come from the same place. I can’t! :^}
    Nathan . - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Great service

    Great
    Lisa J. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Great service

    Love it
    Lisa J. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    B

    B
    Chrissy C. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    never disappoints my lungs

    would take a hit after every glass of spirits
    Dan M. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Smoking is bad

    Dont do it
    Connor J. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    N/A

    N/A
    Katiya . - Verified buyer