Marlboro – Gold
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A light, mellow and airy blend of choice tobacco.
More By Marlboro
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.97
31 Reviews
- 2 weeks ago
CoolI want themSean M. - Verified buyer
- 3 weeks ago
Living your best rager thanks to SaucyBrennan Testa is backNico K. - Verified buyer
- 1 month ago
YesYesAndreina S. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
Easy to useEasy to use and fast deliveriesTanya M. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
Why is the cost $3 higher than the MRPI understand you need to make profit but this is absurd and totally robbing usersfarhan K. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
the price is too highprice is too highDustin D. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
price is too highexpensiveDustin D. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
..Roxanne H. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
FantasticFantasticAngie D. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Dope AppDope AppAlex G. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
MmmmYesssKristy B. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Great serviceFast and good serviceCourtney S. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
It’s cigarettesMarb golds. What is there to say. I feel like a cowboy?Aria W. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
I think every pack is pretty much the same. LolThey are all come from the same place. I can’t! :^}Nathan . - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Great serviceGreatLisa J. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Great serviceLove itLisa J. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
BBChrissy C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
never disappoints my lungswould take a hit after every glass of spiritsDan M. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Smoking is badDont do itConnor J. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
N/AN/AKatiya . - Verified buyer