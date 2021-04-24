Marlboro – Gold

Ratings overview

2 weeks ago Cool I want them Sean M. - Verified buyer

3 weeks ago Living your best rager thanks to Saucy Brennan Testa is back Nico K. - Verified buyer

1 month ago Yes Yes Andreina S. - Verified buyer

2 months ago Easy to use Easy to use and fast deliveries Tanya M. - Verified buyer

2 months ago Why is the cost $3 higher than the MRP I understand you need to make profit but this is absurd and totally robbing users farhan K. - Verified buyer

2 months ago the price is too high price is too high Dustin D. - Verified buyer

2 months ago price is too high expensive Dustin D. - Verified buyer

7 months ago . . Roxanne H. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Fantastic Fantastic Angie D. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Dope App Dope App Alex G. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Mmmm Yesss Kristy B. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Great service Fast and good service Courtney S. - Verified buyer

8 months ago It’s cigarettes Marb golds. What is there to say. I feel like a cowboy? Aria W. - Verified buyer

9 months ago I think every pack is pretty much the same. Lol They are all come from the same place. I can’t! :^} Nathan . - Verified buyer

9 months ago Great service Great Lisa J. - Verified buyer

9 months ago Great service Love it Lisa J. - Verified buyer

9 months ago B B Chrissy C. - Verified buyer

10 months ago never disappoints my lungs would take a hit after every glass of spirits Dan M. - Verified buyer

10 months ago Smoking is bad Dont do it Connor J. - Verified buyer