Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Nat Sherman

Often Bought With

Saucey / Other / Tobacco & Cigarette

Nat Sherman – Cigarettellos

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

They’re natural, meaning that though they’re obviously still awful for you, they don’t have chemical additives. Shermans have been around forever—Humphrey Bogart smoked ’em, as did FDR. Cigarettellos is a true “American Style” blend. This popular “nutty” and sweet smoke has become a signature style for all Nat Sherman cigarettes.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 5 months ago

    will the sherman brand be avaible soon

    will the sherman brand be avaible soon
    DARNELL H. - Verified buyer