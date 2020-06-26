Deliver ASAP to
Dunhill

Dunhill – Fine Cut White

Dunhill Fine Cut White are known for having an extremely mild taste. Such components are not only perfect for smokers who enjoy a subtle taste but they are also safer when it comes to health.

  9 months ago

    Smooth

    Although I smoke Virginia Slims Superslims, Dunhill is a nice smoke. Not harsh or overly smelly.
    Cara D. - Verified buyer