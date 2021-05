Guyaki Yerba Mate – Lemon Elation

15.5 oz Can From $ 3.95 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

For centuries, South Americas Ache Guayaki tribe have sipped yerba mate daily from a traditional gourd for its powerful rejuvenative effects. These rainforest people find tremendous invigoration, focus and nourishment in yerba mate and revere it as the 'drink of the gods'. Guayakis Lemon Elation is a flavorful tribute to the Ache Guayaki and their legendary beverage.