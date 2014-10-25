Pretzel Crisps
Home/Snacks/Pretzel Crisps

Pretzel Crisps

Everything | 7.2 oz | Starts at $3.99
Poppy and sesame seed, onions, garlic and a pinch of salt.
Get this delivered
SkuSN-PRETGEVE-MD
Size7.2 oz
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like