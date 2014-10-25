Pretzel Crisps
Home/Snacks/Pretzel Crisps

Pretzel Crisps

Buffalo Wing | 7.2 oz | Starts at $3.99
A surefire crowd pleaser.
Get this delivered
Brand/companysnack factory
SkuSN-PRETBUFF-MD
Size7.2 oz
Styleother
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like