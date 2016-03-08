Perugina Chocolates
Home/Snacks/Perugina Chocolates

Perugina Chocolates

Dark Chocolate | 2.5 oz | Starts at $4.99
Dark, slightly fruity flavors complete with a silky texture.
Get this delivered
SkuSN-PERCHDRKCH-25OZ
Size2.5 oz
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like