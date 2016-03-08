Nestle Crunch
Home/Snacks/Nestle Crunch

Nestle Crunch

Milk Chocolate with crisped rice | 2.5 oz | Starts at $1.99
Light, airy crispies with a rich chocolate taste.
Get this delivered
Brand/companynestle
SkuSN-NESCR-25OZ
Size2.5 oz
Stylecandy bars
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like