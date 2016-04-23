Mrs Renfro Salsa
Habanero | 16 oz | Starts at $4.99
For those who love it "extra hot" - there are habanero peppers added to this classic salsa.
Brand/companymrs. renfro
SkuSN-MRSRN-16OZ
Size16 oz
Stylesalsa
Type/varietalSnacks

