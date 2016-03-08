Mr. Goodbar
Milk Chocolate with Peanuts | 2 oz | Starts at $2.5
The perfect crunchy blend of freshly roasted peanuts and chocolate candy.
SkuSN-MRGD-2OZ
Size2 oz
Type/varietalSnacks

