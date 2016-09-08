H.K. Anderson
Home/Snacks/H.K. Anderson

H.K. Anderson

Pretzel Rods | 32 oz | Starts at $11.99
The perfect snack to accompany your favorite beer, or other beverage. Pick one up today!
Get this delivered
Brand/companyanderson
SkuSN-A09400-32OZ
Size32 oz
Stylepretzels
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like